Storm sweat on Grant for Manly NRL clash

Melbourne could possibly be set for an additional swap to their injury-ravaged backbone for Thursday night time’s NRL match in opposition to Manly with Harry Grant leaving coaching early.

The younger hooker seemed troubled as he left the captain’s run on Wednesday, indicating a groin problem.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy performed down any concern that Grant could possibly be lacking from the AAMI Park match, when his facet try to arrest their uncommon two-game dropping streak.

“I’m not exactly sure what he’s done but he felt a bit of tightness,” Bellamy stated.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone yet but I think he’s OK.”

The coach was relieved to see halfback Jahrome Hughes get by means of the session after lacking their two losses with a calf damage.

They even have first-choice fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen sidelined with knee harm.

“(Hughes) hasn’t done all that we’ve done this week but he got through most of it and seems to have come through OK so he should be right,” Bellamy stated.

Melbourne had membership nice Greg Inglis deal with the gamers earlier than he watched on at coaching forward of Indigenous spherical.

Former Test and Origin star Inglis is about to steer the Storm out onto the bottom on Thursday night time and Bellamy joked he seemed match sufficient for a 20-minute run.

“He’s a really important part of our history,” Bellamy stated.

“Everyone knows how talented and competitive he was and just how good he was, but he was also a great club man.”

Melbourne have been hammered by North Queensland 36-6 final Saturday night time, having suffered a 26-point loss to defending premiers Penrith the earlier week, however nonetheless sit second on the ladder behind the Panthers.

Bellamy stated the staff “lacked effort” in opposition to the Cowboys and he was demanding a response this week.

Manly are coming off a slim loss to Parramatta and have dropped outdoors the eight to tenth, additionally dropping celebrity fullback Tom Trbojevic for the season with a shoulder damage.

“They’ve had an up and down season but they were very unlucky not to get a win last week,” Bellamy stated.

“There’s some real competitors in that team and obviously losing Tom – he’s such a great player and has had such a tough run – but I think (Reuben) Garrick can do the job.”

Meanwhile, Bellamy dismissed criticism of the Storm’s tackling approach after Cowboys stars Jason Taumalolo and Kyle Feldt each suffered knee accidents throughout their conflict.

They have been hit by tacklers coming in high and low from completely different angles though they have been cleared by NRL head of soccer Graham Annesley as “just legs tackles”.

“Do we need to get out the protractors and work the angles out that we come in?” Bellamy bristled.

“We didn’t have anyone charged at the weekend or last three weeks or four weeks or five weeks.”