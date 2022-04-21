Stormers boosted by returns of Gelant, Moerat for Glasgow tussle | Sport

Fit-again duo Warrick Gelant and Salmaan Moerat have been included on the Stormers bench for his or her United Rugby Championship conflict in opposition to the Glasgow Warriors in Cape Town on Friday.

With the Stormers seeking to make it seven dwelling wins on the trot, coach John Dobson has made solely two adjustments to the beginning XV that beat the Bulls 19-17 earlier this month.

Both adjustments come within the ahead pack, with Frans Malherbe at tighthead prop rather than Neethling Fouche and Junior Pokomela on the flank rather than Deon Fourie, who has not utterly recovered from a minor leg damage.

Along with fullback Gelant and lock Moerat, entrance row forwards Ali Vermaak and JJ Kotze additionally characteristic among the many replacements.

Dobson mentioned the Stormers had been seeking to constructed on their strong dwelling momentum.

“Our last match was a special occasion with an incredible atmosphere at Cape Town Stadium, so we are all really looking forward to getting back into it after a short break.

“It is unbelievable to welcome again the likes of Salmaan and Warrick, whereas additionally maintaining some continuity within the workforce.

“We know that we are in for another real test, so the focus is on taking another step-up on Friday,” the coach mentioned.

The Stormers are fifth on the URC standings on 47 factors, three factors behind third-placed Glasgow.

Friday’s conflict at Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 18:30.