Stormers go marching into URC top four as superb Willemse, Gelant spark another comfortable win | Sport

The Stormers have taken a big step in direction of internet hosting a United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final, beating Glasgow Warriors 32-7 at Cape Town Stadium on Friday night time.

Damian Willemse and Manie Libbok, as soon as extra, have been key for the hosts whereas there was additionally a vastly impactful second-half efficiency from Warrick Gelant off the bench.

The Stormers scored 4 tries, securing the all-important bonus level.

It was removed from polished for the Stormers – their lineouts didn’t perform precisely and there have been too many missed tackles – however this was one other exhibiting of this aspect’s attacking arsenal and their skill to harm sides from wherever.

Glasgow, beginning the match with a minimum of 10 internationals of their run-on 15, transfer down one spot to fourth on the mixed log whereas the Stormers are as much as second, even when that could possibly be short-lived with Munster (2nd) and Ulster (fifth) in motion afterward Friday.

More importantly, although, the Stormers at the moment are certainly real URC title contenders, stringing collectively a complete of seven straight wins at dwelling.

Regardless of what occurs this weekend with the Sharks, Bulls and Lions all in motion on Saturday, the Stormers would be the highest positioned South African aspect within the competitors with two rounds of group stage fixtures remaining.

The match noticed former Stormers prop Oli Kebble return to the Cape, and there was a roar from the house crowd when Steven Kitshoff, Scarra Ntubeni and Frans Malherbe mixed to obliterate the highly-rated Glasgow entrance row to win the primary penalty of the sport on 5 minutes.

The in-form Libbok, although, missed a troublesome penalty at objective.

The sport must wait till the nineteenth minute for its first factors, and so they got here when Glasgow turned down two very kickable pictures at objective, opting as a substitute to arrange attacking lineouts.

There was nothing fairly about it because the Warriors bashed away, and finally it was No 8 Jack Demspey who crashed over from shut vary. The conversion was good, and the guests had a 7-0 lead after the opening quarter.

Unlike Glasgow, the Stormers have discovered their success this season by retaining the ball alive whereas counting on skillful offloads, clever passing and kicking and a transparent attacking intent that has made for a beautiful model.

That was very a lot the mantra because the hosts regarded to play their method again into the context, however Glasgow have been pleased to gradual issues down at any time when potential, spoiling Stormers ball wherever they may.

A thumping deal with from No 12 Rikus Pretorius then helped implement a penalty turnover, and this time Libbok made no mistake from the kicking tee, narrowing the hole to 7-3.

The second of the primary half that basically acquired the group going, nonetheless, got here within the thirty sixth minute.

The Stormers had the penalty benefit following a dominant rolling maul, however it appeared they have been out of choices when Willemse drifted throughout the sphere nearly in contact rugby trend, finally offloading for a charging Pretorius who had run the proper line.

It was a surprising strike from the Stormers, and the proper illustration of how they’ve advanced their attacking sport beneath coach John Dobson this season.

There was nearly one other strive, too, because the Stormers resorted to basketball passing, skips and audacious offloads on their approach to the road. Libbok dropped the ball when the strive was doubtlessly on, however the Stormers had the benefit and he knocked over the ensuing penalty from level clean vary to offer his aspect a 13-7 lead going into the break.

Pretorius didn’t return for the second half, because of the harm he sustained in making that heavy hit, and he was changed by Gelant who went to fullback as Willemse shifted into the midfield.

Glasgow, in the meantime, have been freely giving far too many penalties, however it was a traditional Stormers counter-attack that made the primary impression after the restart.

It was easy in its execution, as Gelant gathered a kick inside his personal half earlier than working it again and releasing to Hacjivah Dayimani, who then unleashed Herschel Jantjies for the rating.

Libbok, one way or the other, missed the routine conversion, however there was little time dwell as Gelant sparked one other Stormers strive simply a few minutes later with a high-risk, backwards offload that discovered Dayimani once more.

It was Leolin Zas who completed off, whereas Libbok transformed a far more durable probability to place the Stormers 25-7 up.

It stayed that method for lengthy sufficient for the match to be over as a contest lengthy earlier than the ultimate whistle sounded, and by the tip there was just one workforce enjoying rugby.

Glasgow had their wing yellow-carded for a excessive deal with on Ruhan Nel, and wave after wave of Stormers finally noticed No 8 Evan Roos go over for the bonus level on the hooter.

Scorers:

Stormers 32 (13)

Tries: Rikus Pretorius, Herschel Jantjies, Leolin Zas, Evan Roos

Conversions: Manie Libbok (3)

Penalties: Libbok (3)

Glasgow 7 (7)

Try: Jack Demspey

Conversion: Ross Thompson