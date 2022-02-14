Stormers keep 2 stalwarts, but set to lose Gelant in R7.7m France move – report | Sport

The Stormers have reportedly retained the companies of Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and lock Salman Moerat.

However, a report signifies that Bok fullback Warrick Gelant will depart for France.

It is believed that Racing 92 have supplied Gelat within the area of R7.7 million per season.

The Stormers have reportedly succeeded in retaining the companies of two key gamers however look set to lose Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and lock Salmaan Moerat have opted to increase their stays within the Cape.

Jantjies, who has performed 19 Tests for the Springboks, has signed a brand new deal that can maintain him within the Cape till 2025, whereas co-captain Moerat additionally opted to show down provides from abroad golf equipment.

But it seems as if Gelant will transfer to French Top 14 giants Racing 92.

Western Province and the Stormers have been struggling since late last year to increase the 26-year-old’s contract which ends in June this yr.

It is believed that the Parisian membership supplied Gelant a wage within the area of €450 000 (R7.7 million) per season.

Gelant, who boasts 9 Tests, has been in nice for the Stormers of late.

The Capetonians are unbeaten within the United Rugby Championship in 2022 and are the perfect positioned South African group on the standings (seventh).