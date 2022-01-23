Stormers snatch late win after spirited Bulls fightback in thrilling URC derby | Sport

The Stormers claimed an exhilarating victory over the Bulls due to a late strive by Paul de Wet of their United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Stormers gained 30-26 after main 18-7 at half-time.

Former Blitzboks star Seabelo Senatla was on tune for the Stormers within the first half, scoring a brace with nice help from flyhalf Manie Libbok.

Libbok’s grubber noticed Senatla sprint ahead and dive over to attain his second strive because the Stormers took an 18-0 lead within the first half-hour of the sport.

The Stormers occupied a lot of the possession within the first-half, however when Stormers flank Ernst van Rhyn was despatched to the sin bin, the Bulls fought again.

At the stroke of half-time, Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar scored from a driving maul with Chris Smith changing to see the Bulls go to the changeroom 7-18 down.

In the second half, the hosts tore the Stormers defence and a superb strike play noticed Madosh Tambwe go over the road with Morne Steyn conversion, placing the Bulls 4 factors behind.

It did not take lengthy for the Bulls to drag forward as Embrose Papier raced below the sticks after a cross kick from Steyn.

The Bulls continued the momentum within the second half as Elrigh Louw stormed over the road to 26-18 however at that second broadcaster TremendousSport confronted technical points with referee Jaco Peyper having to make selections on real-life play.

The Stormers then fought again with Springbok star Herschell Jantjies responding with a strive below the posts as Libbok missed a simple conversion.

With the Stormers simply three factors behind, TremendousSport misplaced the feed solely from Loftus with studio commentary supplied for TV viewers however play continued.

In the uncommon ‘black out’, the Stormers roared again late as alternative scrumhalf Paul de Wet scored a late attempt to seal a bonus-point win for the Cape Town franchise.

Next week the Bulls will face the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday at 15:00, whereas the Stormers journey to Kings Park to tackle the Sharks on Saturday at 17:05.

We sincerely apologise for the break in transmission throughout the Bulls-Stormers URC match in Pretoria. This was as a result of a severe technical malfunction on the venue. Engineers ordered workers to evacuate the unit for security causes, therefore the breakdown in broadcast. — TremendousSport ?? (@TremendousSportTV) January 22, 2022

Scorers:

Bulls 26 (7)

Tries: Johan Grobbelaar, Madosh Tambwe, Embrose Papier, Elrigh Louw

Conversions: Chris Smith, Morne Steyn (2)

Stormers 30 (18)

Tries: Seabelo Senatla (2), Herschell Jantjies, Paul de Wet

Conversions: Manie Libbok (2)

Penalties: Libbok (2)

Teams:

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Cornal Hendricks (captain), 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Reinhardt Ludwig, 6 Arno Botha, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Bismarck du Plessis, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Jacques van Rooyen, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Marcell Coetzee, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Harold Vorster

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat (co-captain), 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (co-captain)

Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Brok Harris, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Dan du Plessis, 23 Warrick Gelant