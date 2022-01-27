Stormers still loath to move Willemse to 12 to fit Gelant into XV vs Sharks | Sport

Head coach John Dobson is loath to shift Damian Willemse from fullback to first centre to accommodate Warrick Gelant for the Stormers conflict in opposition to the Sharks.

Willemse performed at fullback in opposition to the Bulls whereas Gelant got here off the bench to spark the Stormers to a 30-26 win at Loftus.

Dobson nonetheless has religion in Willemse as a flyhalf, though his No 10 prospects have dried up domestically and internationally in latest seasons.

The Capetonians journey to Durban this weekend to sq. off with the Sharks on Saturday in what may show a humdinger of a contest.

Dobson has two World Cup-winning Springbok fullbacks banging at his door to start out this weekend and future video games on this event however can solely accommodate one, Willemse, because it stands.

The Stormers have determined in opposition to giving Willemse a shot at inside centre, his most disadvantaged place of all he can flourish in, to fit Gelant into the beginning staff.

“It’s important to stick to the plan you make because it doesn’t potentially affect those two players but others as well. It may be a similar thing at centre,” mentioned Dobson.

“We made a commitment that we’re going to play him (Willemse) for the four games, and we’re going to stick to it, so Warrick will be on the bench this week.

“People will say that Warrick performed properly when he got here on, why did not you begin him?

“The obvious answer is the plan we’ve got. Damian Willemse’s general game was absolutely magnificent, and the way we dominated the backfield was good for us – him and Manie (Libbok).

“The second factor is, Warrick’s function final week was to be an influence participant and blow the sport open, and it went completely in response to plan.

“I don’t think the plan’s wrong because Warrick made those two magic passes. I think the plan was right and we’re committed to it and are pretty comfortable with what we’re going to do in that respect.”

Although Dobson believes Willemse may nonetheless make it as a flyhalf, probabilities of making an influence as a global No 10 appear to be dwindling.

The Boks tried Willemse at No 12 at stints throughout the British & Irish Lions tour however he additionally got here on for Handre Pollard at pivot in opposition to the Wallabies throughout the Rugby Championship, the place he was unfairly castigated for lacking a penalty within the slim defeat.

For the UK tour in November, he began at fullback in opposition to Wales earlier than an early harm curtailed the remainder of his match and end-year tour.

Manie Libbok began the Bulls sport at No 10, with Tim Swiel seen as a succesful substitute ought to he be elevated from the Western Province Currie Cup facet.

“I happen to still believe Damian could make a very good flyhalf,” Dobson mentioned.

“He was chosen for the national team against Wales at fullback. To move him there (inside centre) is something that’s going to take a fair bit of consultation, to get something that suits Damian as well in terms of where he wants to go.

“The different factor, to maneuver him in means dropping one other participant. We’ve obtained Rikus Pretorius and Dan du Preez doing properly there (centre).

“We’ve got to plan for these local derbies and to put him in a new position for a local derby with so much pressure could have such consequences in terms of the log. It wouldn’t be fair on Damain.

“Our view was to take care of these 4 video games and we’ll see.”

Gelant’s second-half magic off the bench helped the Stormers to a 30-26 over the Bulls at Loftus and set tongues wagging about the potential to have both Boks on the park.

Dobson has curbed the enthusiasm because of Gelant’s unclear contractual situation, which he expected to be amiably resolved.

“We should additionally see what Warrick’s long-term plans are. We do not need to transfer Damian some place else, however Warrick is out of contract on the finish of June,” the coach said.

“I’ve little question Damian goes to remain, and as soon as we all know that [for sure], then we are able to have a look at that choice.

“[Moving Willemse to No 12] is the most logical way of accommodating both. In the medium to long-term, we don’t want two Springbok fullbacks, one sitting on the bench.

“Warrick, for one, would even be a superb 13.”