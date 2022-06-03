Stormers sweat over in-form Damian Willemse ahead of URC knockouts | Sport
Damian Willemse (Gallo Images)
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The Stormers are sweating over the health of star participant Damian Willemse forward of their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final in opposition to Edinburgh on Saturday.
The 24-year-old injured his arm in his aspect’s closing group recreation in opposition to Scarlets in Llanelli on 21 May – the Stormers received 26-21 – and has been struggling since.
READ | The Nick Mallett column
Sport24 understands that Willemse has not educated a lot this week, however that he’s determined to play on Saturday in entrance of what’s anticipated to be a near-capacity Cape Town crowd.
The Stormers will announce their staff for the match on Friday after Willemse undergoes a health check to indicate that he’s able to go.
If the Stormers win on Saturday – kickoff is at 19:00 – they may even host the event semi-final subsequent weekend after ending second on the general URC log.
We stay in a world the place information and fiction get blurred
In occasions of uncertainty you want journalism you possibly can belief. For 14 free days, you possibly can have entry to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, prime opinions and a variety of options. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later in the present day. Thereafter you may be billed R75 per thirty days. You can cancel anytime and for those who cancel inside 14 days you will not be billed.