Stormers sweat over in-form Damian Willemse ahead of URC knockouts | Sport

The Stormers are sweating over the health of star participant Damian Willemse forward of their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final in opposition to Edinburgh on Saturday.

The 24-year-old injured his arm in his aspect’s closing group recreation in opposition to Scarlets in Llanelli on 21 May – the Stormers received 26-21 – and has been struggling since.

Sport24 understands that Willemse has not educated a lot this week, however that he’s determined to play on Saturday in entrance of what’s anticipated to be a near-capacity Cape Town crowd.

The Stormers will announce their staff for the match on Friday after Willemse undergoes a health check to indicate that he’s able to go.

If the Stormers win on Saturday – kickoff is at 19:00 – they may even host the event semi-final subsequent weekend after ending second on the general URC log.