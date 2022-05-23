Storms kill at least 8 in Canada, leave half a million without power

The loss of life toll from highly effective thunderstorms in Canada’s two most

populous provinces this weekend rose to at the very least eight, authorities

mentioned on Sunday, as emergency crews continued an enormous clean-up to

restore energy to half 1,000,000 folks, Trend studies citing Reuters.

The storms, which lasted greater than two hours Saturday afternoon

and packed the ability of a twister, left a path of destruction in

elements of Ontario and Quebec. Wind gusts as sturdy as 132 km (82

miles) per hour felled timber, uprooted electrical poles and toppled

many metallic transmission towers, utility firms mentioned.