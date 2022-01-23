Stowaway survives Africa to Holland flight

A stowaway was found within the wheel part underneath the entrance of a Cargolux freight aircraft that arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport from Africa on Sunday, Dutch navy police mentioned.

“The man is doing well considering the circumstances and has been taken to a hospital,” the police, who’re in command of Dutch border management, mentioned in an announcement.

Marechausse spokeswoman Joanna Helmonds mentioned the person’s age and nationality had not but been decided.

“Our first concern of course was for his health,” she mentioned.

“This is definitely very unusual that someone was able to survive the cold at such a height – very, very unusual.”

A spokesperson for freight provider Cargolux confirmed in an e-mail that the stowaway had been on a flight operated by Cargolux Italia.

“We are not in a position to make any further comment until the authorities and the airline have completed their investigation,” they mentioned.

The solely Cargolux freight flight arriving at Schiphol on Sunday was a Boeing 747 freighter that travelled from Johannesburg and made a cease in Nairobi, Kenya, in line with Schiphol’s web site and flight monitoring knowledge.

A spokesperson for the airport declined to reply questions in regards to the incident.