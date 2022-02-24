‘Straight to hell:’ Ukraine and Russia spar during heated UN meeting

A visibly emotional Ukrainian ambassador traded barbs along with his Russian counterpart throughout a heated late-night emergency Security Council assembly on the Russia-Ukraine disaster Wednesday.

Sergiy Kyslytsya implored the council, chaired by Russia, to “do everything possible to stop the war” towards his nation.

“It is the responsibility of these bodies to stop the war,” Kyslytsya informed the assembly of the 15-member council, which started shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a navy operation in Ukraine.

Kyslytsya urged UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia of Russia, which at the moment holds the rotating presidency of the council, to “call Putin, call (Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov to stop (the) aggression.”

Kyslytsya informed Nebenzia to “relinquish your duties as chair.”

“There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.”

In a sequence of heated exchanges, Nebenzia stated Russia was merely finishing up “a special military operation.”

“This isn’t called a war,” he informed his Ukrainian counterpart.

Nebenzia later added: “I wanted to say in conclusion that we aren’t being aggressive against the Ukrainian people but against the junta that is in power in Kyiv.”

After the assembly, Kyslytsya described the Moscow envoy’s feedback that Russia’s incursion wasn’t a warfare “lunacy.”

“You want me to dissect the crazy lunatic semantics of a person whose president violates the charter, whose president declared a war and he’s playing with words,” Kyslytsya stated in response to a query by a reporter.

“And you’ve asked me to interpret. It’s lunacy. It’s lunacy.”

