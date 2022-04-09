Stranded travellers blame Qantas delays

A Melbourne household say they’ve been mistreated by Qantas, after home flight delays left them stranded in Sydney.

Javiera Martinez, her associate Daniel Capurro and their three youngsters aged 14, seven and eight had been purported to be flying to Chile on Friday to go to family that they had not seen in three years.

But after their 8am Qantas flight from Melbourne was delayed by half an hour, baggage dealing with and airport switch delays in Sydney meant they could not make their 11.30am flight to Santiago.

“We think Qantas didn’t behave appropriately, I got berated by the person at the counter, they never apologised, they never assumed any responsibility at all,” Ms Martinez advised AAP.

“It was a rude conversation, we have been mistreated badly I would say.”

Qantas has been contacted for remark.

While the airline paid for a resort Friday night time, the household would not know once they could make it to Chile for what was to be a two-week journey.

They are amongst many affected by journey hold-ups amid the busiest journey interval in two years, with Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane airports warning passengers to reach two hours earlier than home flights.

On Friday, about 78,000 home passengers went by Melbourne Airport, with development work on the terminals including to congestion and queues.

In Sydney, home passenger numbers have almost doubled previously six months.

Sydney Airport General Manager of Operations Greg Hay warned travellers to be able to undergo safety once they arrive on the terminal.

“We’ve also noticed people are a little out of practice with security protocols, for example not taking laptops and aerosols out of their bag at screening points, which is contributing to the queues,” he stated in a press release.

Amid the surge in passenger numbers, the corporate offering safety providers on the airport, Certis Security Australia, can also be trying to rebuild its workforce, Mr Hay stated.

More than 51,800 travellers went by Brisbane airport on Friday, making it the busiest day in additional than two years.

It comes as providers on the airport are additionally coaching up new workers, in accordance with Rachel Bronish from the Brisbane Airport Corporation.

“As the aviation industry continues to ramp up, our partners across security screening, food and beverage, retail, and the airlines face the challenge of training additional staff to meet the demand, so passengers should expect longer processing times at the airport,” Ms Bronish stated.