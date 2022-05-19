‘Stranger Things’ Spoiled Before Season 4 Premiere by Leaked Images of Monopoly Game

In the age of fast-traveling leaked clips and pirated footage, all it took was a traditional board recreation to spoil the newest season of Stranger Things. Images from a Stranger Things-themed Monopoly recreation tie-in have been circulating on-line, ruining some main plot factors for Season 4 of the Netflix sci-fi hit, in accordance with The Hollywood Reporter.

The recreation playing cards, particularly, reveal spoilers for the newest installment of Stranger Things, per THR. As for a way the playing cards made their manner on-line within the first place, it’s much less thrilling than you’d count on: a Reddit thread concerning the leak states the Monopoly recreation was bought at “a nationally recognized retailer and purchased fair and square by a consumer. Nobody stole it; nobody leaked a sample.”

According to THR, “Retailers are currently advertising Stranger Things Monopoly boards pegged to past seasons, though a couple purported copies of the season four version are being advertised on eBay.”

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the creators and government producers behind Stranger Things, reportedly had a “total meltdown” over the leak, THR studies. Sources advised the outlet that the Duffer Brothers have been by no means consulted concerning the board recreation.

“Lessons have been learned and, I expect, there will be more cohesion going into season five,” a supply advised THR.

Stranger Things is making ready to launch its penultimate season, which is able to happen six months after the Battle of Starcourt. The present will come to an finish after Season 5.

The official Season 4 description reads, “Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on Netflix May 27.