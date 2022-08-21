Stranger uses metal detector to find woman’s lost wedding ring on ocean floor

A Massachusetts lady’s diamond marriage ceremony ring, a household heirloom, is again on her finger after a person with a steel detector responded to her social media plea for assist and located it on the backside of the ocean.

Francesca Teal informed The Boston Globe that she was tossing a soccer along with her husband this month at North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, when the ring that after belonged to her great-grandmother slipped off her finger.

They could not discover the ring within the water after hours of looking out, the 29-year-old from Groveland mentioned.

Teal posted concerning the ordeal on Facebook and requested anybody who may frequent the seaside with a steel detector to be looking out. Her publish was shared hundreds of instances and acquired the eye of a person named Lou Asci.

Asci, 60 of Marshfield, placed on a wetsuit and headlamp and went into the water trying to find the ring together with his steel detector. The first two days he went wanting, he had no luck.

“I don’t take failure all too well,” Asci informed the newspaper. “I wanted to go back and give it one last shot.”

That’s when he discovered the ring buried beneath the sandy ocean ground, he mentioned. He despatched Teal an image, writing in a message: “Please tell me this is the ring so I can finally get off this beach.”

This Sept. 2, 2020, photograph supplied by Francesca Teal reveals her marriage ceremony ring in Groveland, Mass., that she feared was misplaced ceaselessly when it slipped off her finger at a New Hampshire seaside. A stranger who responded to a Facebook publish discovered the ring utilizing a steel detector. (Francesca Teal/AP)



Asci returned the ring to Teal’s residence, and her husband acquired on one knee to position it again on her finger.

“I have been so overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers this past week,” Teal wrote on Facebook. “It has been so amazing to witness humanity in this positive way & has brought so much faith to myself & others.”