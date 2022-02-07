Strangled with belts – double murder accused ‘misbehaves’ as court hears details of Jesse Hess’ death | News24

Please word particulars on this story might upset delicate readers.



Forensic pathologist Dr Grace Uren confirms that Jesse Hess, 18, was smothered and strangled with a belt.

A sock and pillowcase had been stuffed into her mouth, eliminated when the tape overlaying her face was peeled off throughout her put up mortem.

Her grandfather, Chris Lategan, was killed with a black belt, his face bloody owing to the ligature compression of his neck which induced his veins to rupture.

Double homicide accused David van Boven yawned as he listened to scientific proof detailing to the Western Cape High Court how younger Jesse Hess and her oupa Chris Lategan had been strangled with belts of their Parow house nearly three years in the past.

During her testimony on Monday, Dr Grace Uren, a forensic pathologist, confirmed that Jesse, 18, was smothered.

Uren was on the scene after the University of the Western Cape theology scholar was discovered lifeless in a room within the Beaumont Court flat on 30 August 2019, a brown belt subsequent to her head and dressed solely in a long-sleeved pink prime.

A sock and pillowcase had been stuffed into her mouth, which had been taped shut, as had been her eyes and nostril.

A black belt was used to homicide Lategan, whose face had been bloody owing to the ligature compression of his neck which induced his veins to rupture, leading to bleeding from his eyes, nostril, mouth, and ears. His legs had been tied collectively.

The belts used to strangle them had been buckled on the again, the court docket heard.

The State expenses that Hess was additionally raped. Uren testified that there was no proof of latest trauma, however mentioned the usage of a condom was one of many the explanation why accidents won’t be seen upon examination.

Uren defined {that a} condom would type a “barrier” and primarily defend the vaginal wall from friction and tearing of the pores and skin.

It would additionally reduce the drive exerted, she mentioned, stopping overt bruising and haemorrhaging.

“The lack of injuries cannot exclude sexual assault or rape in this case,” she mentioned.

Judge Judith Cloete requested if a sufferer was unconscious throughout rape, whether or not this is able to impact seen damage.

Uren responded that along with not with the ability to defend oneself, the physique could be in a relaxed state which might have an effect on the presence of sure accidents generally related to sexual assault.

During cross examination, she maintained that regardless of the shortage of seen damage, it was “suspicious” that Jesse’s decrease physique was discovered bare on the crime scene.

A scowling Van Boven largely appeared disinterested within the testimony, whereas his co-accused Tasliem Ambrose listened intently.

Ambrose, who admitted to being on the scene the day of the murders, by means of his advocate throughout cross-examination, mentioned the gag positioned in Jesse’s mouth didn’t trigger her to turn out to be unconscious, as she, “… remained conscious for quite some time”.

He claimed she was, “… choked with a… belt”, whereafter she handed out and the tape was wound round her mouth.

Uren mentioned this state of affairs was doable.

In the upstairs gallery, Jesse’s father Lance at instances seemed to be in ache as he listened to the pathologist’s testimony.

Uren mentioned there had been no signal of defensive wounds, which might be on account of disorientation owing to her eyes being lined, affecting her capacity to defend herself.

Van Boven, Jesse’s second cousin, and Ambrose had been arrested three months after the double homicide.

The pair face a string of expenses – homicide, rape, aggravated theft, and fraud.

Cellphones, two TVs, rings, and a laptop computer had been stolen from the home.

Both pleaded not responsible, though Ambrose in his plea rationalization admitted to being on the scene however positioned the blame for the crimes on his co-accused.

According to him, Van Boven had instructed him he was going to gather cash from a member of the family. Upon their arrival, Lategan opened the door for them.

He claimed Van Boven had assaulted the 85-year-old, who he later positioned on the ground as he was immobile.

Jesse had come out of one of many rooms. She too, ostensibly was assaulted.

He alleges he was instructed to take away valuables from the flat, which Van Boven later offered.

Ambrose admitted to being given a few of the proceeds.

Cloete additionally questioned Van Boven’s behaviour, as he pulled faces from the dock at members of the media within the press field.

She warned him that she would “not tolerate” him appearing in a disrespectful method, instructing his advocate to inform him to, “… behave or I will do something about it”.

Last week, Van Boven had tried to lunge at a journalist making an attempt to take his photograph throughout an adjournment.

Permission had been granted by Cloete for the accused to be photographed, however after making an attempt to cover his face from the cameras, an agitated Van Boven took intention at a feminine reporter.

Correctional Services officers intervened.

The trial continues.

