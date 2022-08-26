Strauss review proposes smaller Championship top tier, ‘revamped’ 50-over competition

A revamped 50-over competitors and a smaller prime division of the County Championship are among the many key suggestions made by Andrew Strauss ‘ high-performance evaluate into English males’s cricket.

The evaluate, launched in response to England’s 4-0 defeat within the 2021-22 Ashes sequence in Australia, has reached its “consultation stage” which is able to see the panel’s findings mentioned by the PCA, county chief executives, chairs and administrators of cricket over the following week, earlier than ultimate proposals are issued to counties on September 9.

County chairs will then meet at Lord’s on September 20 to vote on proposals, with a two-thirds majority required to implement any modifications.

The Royal London Cup, the boys’s home 50-over competitors, has been performed in tandem with the Hundred for the final two seasons and has been shorn of the nation’s main white-ball gamers in consequence. The scenario noticed two gamers – Jake Lintott and Will Smeed – make their List A debuts whereas enjoying for England Lions final month.

The Championship has featured a ten-team prime division this season, with every county enjoying 14 video games every. As a outcome, there’s an uneven fixture record through which groups play some groups as soon as and others twice, decreasing the competitors’s integrity. Increasing the variety of groups in Division One, a change voted for in 2018 however solely launched this summer season because of the affect of Covid, has diluted high quality.

In a put up on the ECB’s weblog, Strauss, the chair of the ECB efficiency cricket committee, mentioned that the first-class county chairs consultant board has proposed that the variety of Championship fixtures for every county ought to stay at 14 in 2023, permitting “more time for the debate about the best long-term structure from 2024 onwards to take place”.

“Our aim is simple – to have a high-performance system for English men’s cricket which enables our men’s teams to have sustained success across all formats, while having a thriving, future-proofed domestic game,” Strauss wrote. “The findings, draft ideas and proposals have been informed by a thorough process including analysis of a range of important research as we consider how best we can achieve these goals.

“Amongst different findings, the analysis – which covers cricket internationally since 2014 – appears to be like on the areas we are able to goal to scale back the hole between the home sport and worldwide cricket.

“The analysis tells us that English players struggle more than players from other countries to transition from domestic to international cricket, how domestic spinners get less opportunities than in other countries and how overseas first-class experience is beneficial to Test cricketers.”

A 37-page session doc, ready by the sports activities intelligence company Twenty First Group, was despatched to counties on Thursday night and is meant for use as the premise for upcoming discussions. It is on the market to view in full on the ECB’s website

“Our research shows that the first-class counties play a higher volume of cricket compared to the rest of the world, while feedback from players is that a reduction in the amount of men’s domestic cricket played is essential,” Strauss wrote.

“Initial options for the game to discuss include a revamped 50-over competition and a smaller LV= Insurance County Championship top division to ensure higher standards and more intense best v best red-ball cricket.”

The evaluate additionally recommends enjoying first-class North vs South fixtures within the UAE, “elevating” the England Lions programme by way of a extra constant schedule and a powerful red-ball focus, and providing multi-year central contracts to main multi-format gamers.