Stray dog goes to a bar to listen to live music. Watch to know what it does next

There is not any dearth of videos on the Internet that seize candy interactions between canine and people. Just like this video shared on-line that showcases a street dog and a person. The video opens with a textual content insert on the video that reads, “Stray dog walks into a bar and sits down to enjoy the live music. ” The video will elevate your spirits on account of its sheer cuteness quotient.

The clip was shared on Good News Correspondent’s Instagram web page, which has 1.1 lakh followers on Instagram. The Instagram bio says that the web page belongs to an official correspondent of the Good News Movement, the place one can solely discover constructive information.

The caption posted alongside the video with a number of hashtags reads, “Stray dog walks into a bar and sits down to enjoy the live music. Dog clearly wants to be part of the show so it walks up to the musician and plays the guitar with him. Head scratches & pats on the head welcome! Look at that tail wiggle!” The video reveals the canine sitting contained in the bar and listening to the musician with nice intent. The canine may even be seen wagging its tail in pleasure. As the video progresses, the canine walks as much as the person and performs the guitar with him.

Watch the canine video under:

The video was posted a day in the past and has since gathered over 41,700 views and greater than 3,000 likes. The share has additionally obtained a number of feedback.

“Ohhh I could watch this all day long. What a beautiful little doggie, so friendly and loves the guy and his guitar playing!! Pupper has good taste!! I hope he’s got a loving owner,” wrote a person with coronary heart emoticons. “The sweetest thing I’ve seen all day,” learn one other. “This is so precious! this sweetheart found you!” shared a 3rd.

An Instagram person expressed, “That just melts my heart.” “LOVE. The performer is so gracious with the dog,” commented one other. “Sir, you take your new dog home right now,” urged a 3rd.