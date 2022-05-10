Stray mama cat brings her newborn kittens to human who gave her food. Watch

It’s common for people to undertake pets and produce them into their lives. However, pet mother and father usually describe the great moments after they realise their pets have accepted them of their lives. One such second was captured on video by a Reddit person and shared on the platform. Chances are this video will deliver an enormous smile in your face.

Along with the video, the Reddit person shared a caption describing the second. “I met a friendly stray about two weeks ago, gave her food and water, and showed her how to get to my bedroom window. Today, she brought me all 4 of her newborn kittens,” they talked about within the caption.

The video exhibits a cat carrying a tiny kitten in its mouth. She will be seen leaping via a window right into a room.

Watch the candy video beneath:

Within 5 hours of being shared, the video has collected over 16,000 upvotes – and nonetheless very a lot counting. Many have feedback in regards to the pleasant video.

“Congratulations! Now you are the happy owner of 5 cats!” reacted a Reddit person. To this, the one that shared the video replied, “6… I had one of my own before this little nugget brought all her baby nuggets over haha.”

“It has a collar, though. Hope you didn’t accidently steal a cat lol,” posted one other.

“We put the collar on her 3 days ago to ensure she didn’t have actual owners and then she was MIA for two days and we wondered if her potential owners realized someone mistook her as a stray and kept her inside. Turns out she was just giving birth. We had a windstorm last night and I think it spooked her and she decided to bring the babies somewhere safe,” OP replied.

“The plan is to keep her indoors until we can get her spayed. We assume she has not received any shots or anything, and we want to get her checked for worms as well since she grew up outside,” they shared in one other remark.

“Congrats! You were adopted!” commented a 3rd.