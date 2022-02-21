Stray Nigeria air strike kills seven children in Niger: governor | News24

An air strike by the Nigerian military focusing on ‘bandits’ has left seven kids lifeless and 5 others wounded “by mistake” within the Maradi area of southern Niger, a neighborhood governor informed AFP on Sunday.

“There was a mistake with the Nigerian strikes on the border that resulted in victims on our territory in the village of Nachade” on Friday, mentioned Chaibou Aboubacar, governor of the Maradi area, near Nigeria.

“The victims are 12 children, seven of them dead and five wounded.”

Four kids died immediately and three others succumbed “to their injuries while being transported to hospital”, he mentioned.

According to the governor, “the parents were attending a ceremony and the children were probably playing when the strikes” hit them.

He believes the planes had been focusing on “armed bandits” within the border areas, however “missed their target” hitting Nachade as a substitute.

Aboubacar mentioned he visited the kids’s graves on Saturday in addition to the scene of the bombardment.

Several municipalities within the Maradi area are critically affected by the violence of closely armed gangs from the Nigerian states of neighbouring Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara.

In 2018, Niamey strengthened army patrols alongside its border with Nigeria to stop the incursions of those gangs which perform assassinations, kidnappings for ransom, assaults on merchants and raids on cattle which they then lead into Nigeria.

In April 2021, International Crisis Group (ICG) mentioned it feared a 3rd jihadist centre may emerge on this area of Maradi, exploiting the actions of Nigerian gangs and conflicts between native communities.

Niger already faces two jihadist fronts. The Nigerian group Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP), its dissident department, are working within the south-east whereas teams affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda are at work within the west.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Maradi is host to 10 ,000 Nigerian refugees, who’ve fled the relentless assaults of their nation.

In mid-February 2015, 36 folks had been killed in a bombardment by an “unidentified” airplane towards a mosque within the village of Abadam within the Diffa area (southeast) the place Boko Haram jihadists had simply made their first assaults towards Niger.