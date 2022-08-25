Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lost Ollie’ On Netflix, A Creepy Show About A Lost Stuffed Animal That Goes Places ‘Toy Story’ Wouldn’t Dare

Not each present for kids needs to be all brightly-lit and candy-coated. But there’s a distinction between one thing that’s slightly darkish and foreboding and one thing that’s unnecessarily grown-up and creepy. We have been considering of that whereas we have been watching a brand new Netflix collection primarily based on a well-liked kids’s e book.

LOST OLLIE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: A boy in a go well with searches the woods for his stuffed bunny. “How long we’ve been friends?” he remembers his bunny asking. “We’ve been friends… forever,” the boy replies within the reminiscence, and we see a shot of him as a child touching the bunny for the primary time.

The Gist: Billy (Kesler Talbot) is determined to seek out his patchwork stuffed bunny Ollie (Jonathan Groff). But we see Ollie in a puddle someplace, then he results in a field, delivered to a neighborhood vintage retailer owned by a girl named Flossie (BJ Harrison). Ollie finds himself on a shelf, a tag painfully punched in his ear. He tries to flee however will get snagged on his tag. He so needs to get again to Billy, however he has no thought the place he’s. A bit of lady needs to purchase him however he persuades her to go away him on the shelf (sure, children can see him speak).

Ollie sees a star on his hand and he is aware of that Billy gave it to him as a reminder that they might by no means be aside. But the drool from the store’s canine distracts him; he’s saved from being torn aside by a toy clown named Zozo (Tim Blake Nelson). He’s been on the retailer for fairly awhile, lengthy sufficient to have some historical past with a ballet dancing toy that’s not there.

As Ollie tries to jog his reminiscence, he thinks again to enjoying pirate with Billy, and Daddy (Jake Johnson) getting back from work and dismayed that Billy is enjoying and making a large number. He needs Billy to take a little bit of accountability, particularly given the situation Mamma (Gina Rodriguez) is in. But Mamma makes Billy really feel higher with a joke about when Daddy was a child; the celebrities Billy gave Ollie belong to her.

Ollie additionally remembers a want board, with numerous locations on it, just like the darkish river, a white tower, a troll and Mark Twain. Zozo is aware of a few these issues, and Ollie convinces the clown to assist him escape. When they do, they run right into a pink warrior teddy bear named Rosy (Mary J. Blige), who additionally has a historical past with Zozo.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Lost Ollie provides off robust Toy Story vibes, though the animated toys work together with the actual world on this collection.

Our Take: Lost Ollie is based on the children’s book Ollie’s Odyssey, by William Joyce. But Shannon Tindle’s adaptation someway feels darker and extra grownup than the e book. Sets are darkish and even outside pictures are a bit murky. People swear. There appears to be no scarcity of imminent hazard for Ollie and even Billy, who will get bullied in school.

You need this to really feel like a mystical, magical story about Ollie discovering his manner dwelling, however in some ways it feels miserable and unhappy. And it additionally feels greater than slightly bit creepy at occasions, the place we see scenes of Zozo lurking in shadows or nearly getting torn aside by Buttons the canine. Momma could also be sick, and Daddy is overworked. Zozo’s historical past seems fairly darkish, as properly.

This appears like Netflix wished to make it possible for this adaptation didn’t get too saccharine, however in doing so, it simply made issues ever so barely bizarre and off-putting. Groff provides Ollie a Southern accent that makes him sound like Huckleberry Hound (look him up on YouTube, children!). Ollie is feisty and is up for a struggle, given all he is aware of about martial arts, which makes Groff’s accent really feel much more unnatural, which for some motive makes Ollie sound much less actual.

But, then once more, he’s a cartoon character, so a foolish voice is appropriate. What isn’t acceptable are the cartoonish accents on the human solid, particularly Johnson and Rodriguez. The guess is that they stay in Kentucky, given the University of Kentucky hat Daddy wears and the “dark river” being the Ohio. Is the accent Johnson and Rodriguez utilizing a Kentuckian accent? Probably not; sounds extra “generic Southern” to us, and it’s an enormous distraction.

Maybe we’re simply being grumpy, although. As the opposite three episodes of this restricted collection play out and Ollie goes on his journey again to Billy, we’ll see much more of Ollie’s reminiscences filling in, and there could be loads of feel-good moments. But the present positive will get off to a too-dark, too-unsettling begin.

What Age Group Is This For?: We want we knew. A wild guess would inform us that children 9 and up would love the story and never be bothered by the darkish components or salty language from a number of the characters.

Parting Shot: As the toys take a look at the Ohio river, we nonetheless hear Billy name out to Ollie within the woods.

Sleeper Star: The results crew at Industrial Light & Magic labored on the toy characters, and so they did job of exhibiting them interacting with real-world components just about seamlessly, and giving Ollie and Zozo an expressiveness that’s exhausting to indicate with button eyes and plastic mouths.

Most Pilot-y Line: Flossie tells Buttons to “get your ass to bed.” Is that basically obligatory in this type of present?

Our Call: STREAM IT. We’re recommending Lost Ollie on the off likelihood that the primary episode’s bizarre, off-putting darkness was simply within the first episode. But we’re nonetheless not 100% positive if this present is meant for teenagers or not.

