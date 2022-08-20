NEW YORK — A avenue in Queens is being renamed in honor of Mollie Gustine, a pioneering NYPD officer who died of COVID-19 in 2020.

Gustine joined the NYPD in 1963 and was considered one of only some Black girls within the division on the time.

In 1974, Gustine was promoted to detective and assigned to the intercourse crimes unit. She retired in 1983.

The avenue renaming might be held Saturday afternoon at 192nd Street and 117th Road in Jamaica.