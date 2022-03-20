Street vendor makes fruit dosa in this bizarre video. Netizens not impressed

Social media is full of varied weird meals fusions that depart you questioning why somebody tried it. There is hardly any dish left that isn’t experimented with by making an attempt some new concoctions. Maggi and dosa are a number of the hottest dishes that road distributors attempt to flip into one thing new however the end result isn’t in accordance with everybody’s palate. Like this video posted by a meals blogger on Instagram of a road vendor who’s seen making dosa with fruits and as anticipated it hasn’t impressed netizens.

The video was posted by meals blogger Anikait Luthra on March 11 and it’s got greater than 1.45 lakh views thus far. The video begins with the road vendor spreading the dosa batter on a scorching pan. Then he provides a number of fruits and a beneficiant quantity of cheese. After the dosa is ready, he once more garnishes it with cheese and provides some extra fruits and chunks of tutti-frutti on it.

Watch the video beneath:

The submit received quite a few feedback with folks being disgusted by the meals fusion dish with one particular person saying there may be nothing left to experiment.

“Aur Kuch bacha hai experiment ke name pe (Is there anything more left to experiment),” commented an Instagram consumer together with a laughing emoji. “Awesome,” posted one other. “Super delicious,” stated a 3rd. “Had enough of Internet,” commented one other consumer.

In January, the video of a road vendor making masala dosa ice cream roll had additionally gone viral and sparked a debate concerning the want for such weird meals experiments.

What do you concentrate on this bizarre meals mixture and would you prefer to attempt it?