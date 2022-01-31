Strickland looks to add ounces at Yandal

Strickland Metals has two RC drill rigs and one diamond core rig fired up at its Yandal undertaking in WA. Both are anticipated to be on web site in the course of 2022 in a giant push so as to add to the 603,000 ounce useful resource. The firm believes there’s important potential to quickly add to the present gold assets on the undertaking because it seems to be to emulate its neighbour, Northern Star’s Jundee operations.

Drilling will initially deal with including extra ounces to the 346,000 ounce Millrose deposit. A major 23,000m of RC drilling and eight,000m of diamond drilling is deliberate to assault a variety of extensional targets.

At Millrose, the hole between the southern and northern useful resource pods might be hit with RC drilling as Strickland searches for each supergene and first gold.

Strike extensions on each the north and south sides have been highlighted by geophysical and geochemical information and can come below higher scrutiny.

The firm additionally has a deal with high-grade zones prone to help underground mining and has deliberate a variety of depth extensions to current holes.

Extensive near-surface laterite gold mineralisation might be focused to outline additional assets and drilling may even purpose for attainable parallel traits to the west of the principle outlined shear zone.

RC drilling may even study the alteration zone on the 108,000 ounce Dusk til Dawn deposit and on the Big Daddy prospect.

It’s going to be a really thrilling yr for Strickland given the big variety of metres we’ll drill over very promising targets.

Strickland is planning a big aircore drilling programme commencing across the center of 2022 to develop additional targets at Yandal.

The drilling programme will feed right into a deliberate mineral useful resource improve the corporate says is prone to comprise a major addition to the present useful resource. After the useful resource improve, Strickland plans to think about the graduation of a scoping examine for the event of the useful resource.

The Millrose gold deposit is on a significant shear zone that extends one other 30 kilometres south, giving Strickland bucket a great deal of blue-sky potential. With 603,000 ounces of gold assets already within the bag and three rigs drilling sizzling targets throughout the tenure, Strickland may very well be in for an fascinating 2022.

Is your ASX-listed firm doing one thing fascinating? Contact: matt.birney@wanews.com.au