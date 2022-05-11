Strictly Ballroom to screen at Cannes

A restored model of the hit Australian movie Strictly Ballroom has been chosen to display screen on the Cannes movie pageant.

The Baz Luhrmann basic was met with standing ovations when it first screened at Cannes in 1992, setting off a global bidding battle for the rights.

It went on to gross $80 million on the field workplace and has grow to be one of the crucial profitable Australian movies ever made.

“I always remember on that terrifying first screening of Strictly Ballroom when, at the end, a crowd gathered around us and a security guard reached over to pull us out,” Director Baz Luhrmann mentioned in an announcement.

“He said to me ‘Monsieur, from this point on, your life will never be the same again.’ Indeed, he was right.”

The movie follows the adventures of dancer Scott Hastings (Paul Mercurio) whose competitors associate leaves him after he competes with steps that aren’t thought to be “strictly ballroom” by the dance institution.

He then pairs up with a novice associate Fran (Tara Morice) to compete for the National Championship title.

Strictly Ballroom additionally catapulted the John Paul Young hit Love Is In The Air again into the Australian charts, the place it peaked at No 4.

Luhrmann’s newest function movie, the biopic Elvis, was filmed and produced on the Gold Coast and also will premiere on the 2022 pageant.

The 2022 Festival de Cannes will happen from May 17 to twenty-eight.