Stringer out for Dons, Hawks welcome back Impey

Jake Stringer has been dominated out of Essendon’s sport towards Adelaide in an enormous blow to the Bombers’ hopes of profitable their first sport of the yr on Sunday.

Already with out reigning greatest and fairest Zach Merrett, the Dons should now do with out the explosive Stringer, who damage his hamstring at coaching this week, persevering with his interrupted begin to 2022. Defender James Stewart (calf) may even miss Blake Caracella’s first sport on the helm deputising for Ben Rutten.

Jake Stringer is out this week with a hamstring damage. Credit:AFL Photos/Getty Images

The Bombers have began the season with losses to a few of final yr’s preliminary finalists however a fourth defeat to the rebuilding Crows could be damaging to their aspirations of taking part in in September.

Former membership champion Devon Smith was once more overlooked of the 22, with Alec Waterman, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Will Snelling most well-liked amongst three adjustments towards a Crows staff which welcomes senior pair Rory Sloane and Taylor Walker.