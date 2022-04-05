‘Striving for a better life’: Sydney’s diverse street dancers on centre stage at this year’s Film Festival

“You have to have a story to tell and the ability to communicate that story through your movement,” he says.

Switching to documentaries after making youngsters’s exhibits for pay TV channel Nickelodeon, Cornish was struck by how inclusive the scene is for avenue dancers.

Patricia Crasmaruc competes in a breakdance battle in Keep Stepping. Credit:Sydney Film Festival

“The first few nights I was at Liverpool Street [in central Sydney] – it’s a practice spot known throughout the world – there were people arriving who didn’t speak English,” he says. “They were taken in, shown the ropes and had an instant community.

“It’s a very, very open group of people. Although they have a subculture with its own codified rules and languages, I’ve never seen them judge anybody who wasn’t part of it or didn’t know how to fit in.”