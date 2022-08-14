Europe
Strong explosion occurres in Yerevan shopping center
An explosion occurred within the Surmalu buying middle in Yerevan,
the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of
Armenia stated, Trend stories citing Armenian media.
Six fight crews of fireplace and rescue groups, operatives of the
National Crisis Management Center, and a psychologist on responsibility left
for the scene.
According to preliminary knowledge, there was an explosion that
prompted a fireplace, there are victims.
Two extra fight crews of the fireplace and rescue groups of the Rescue
Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Yerevan left
for the scene.