Strong explosion occurres in Yerevan shopping center

An explosion occurred within the Surmalu buying middle in Yerevan,

the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of

Armenia stated, Trend stories citing Armenian media.

Six fight crews of fireplace and rescue groups, operatives of the

National Crisis Management Center, and a psychologist on responsibility left

for the scene.

According to preliminary knowledge, there was an explosion that

prompted a fireplace, there are victims.

Two extra fight crews of the fireplace and rescue groups of the Rescue

Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Yerevan left

for the scene.