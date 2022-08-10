Strong set of junior games in Katanning netball action

The Katanning Netball Association’s season could also be nearing completion however there’s nonetheless an ideal buzz amongst gamers every Saturday.

The Go Juniors began off this weekend’s fixtures and there have been some nice video games performed.

Players within the Net and Set program have been capable of play for the primary time of their very personal uniforms.

The Katanning Netball Association was fortunate sufficient to have two sponsors assist present these children with two units of uniforms superbly designed in KNA colors.

The juniors division had a robust spherical after these younger athletes had a late begin getting their very own division occurring this yr as a result of an absence of numbers.

Some stepped as much as the seniors division to start out the season however there have been loads of smiles all around the courtroom when taking part in in a division of their very own.

Seniors was clean crusing as all video games went off and not using a hitch.

In the A-grade, Olympians 1 have been unable to assert one other win towards Allstars 1.

Allstars 1 recorded a robust six-goal win, 42-36.

Kojonup 1 performed an ideal sport towards Cardinals Force however in a decent contest it was Kojonup 1 who got here out on high, 45-36.

There was a tense contest between Broomehill and Allstars 2 in A-reserves however Broomehill got here out a tad stronger to win by simply two objectives, 39-37.

Kojonup 2 had a convincing win over Kia Ora, who battled it out to the end however went down 27-44.

There have been some high video games performed in B-grade, the place Olympians 2 snared their first win for the season.

It was purpose for purpose on every centre go however Kojonup 4 ran out of time as Olympians 2 grabbed an exciting 44-43 win.

Keeping it shut with their sister crew, Olympians 3 defeated Kojonup 3 by one purpose in a detailed affair, 29-28.

Cardinals Fever put up an enormous effort towards undefeated Dumbleyung 1. It was anybody’s sport for some time however Dumbleyung 1 have been a bit stronger on the finish to maintain high spot, 41-38.

There was one C-grade match performed and Allstars 3 saved up the wins for his or her membership, downing Cardinals Phoenix in an ideal conflict, 35-27.