Strong Winds Blowing Snow On Jersey Shore, Creating Blizzard Conditions

BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for this weekend’s storm, and the Jersey Shore is below a blizzard warning.

CBS2’s Meg Baker reported early Saturday morning from Belmar, the place highly effective winds had the snow coming down sideways, making for very poor visibility.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis joined Baker with workforce protection from Paramus within the northern a part of the state.

She drove over the Henry Hudson Parkway and the George Washington Bridge, and reported the roadways had been handled however the snow was nonetheless piling up.

DeAngelis spoke with one man as he ate his breakfast forward of the onerous work.

“Going to go in and shovel, that’s what I’m going to do,” Rob Travers mentioned. “Today will be a long day, because it’s supposed to snow until, what, 6-o-clock or something.”

Gusts of greater than 50 miles per hour are potential down the Shore. Moderate flooding can also be a problem in areas liable to that in excessive tides.

“The potential to bring down power lines,” Murphy mentioned Friday. “If you lose power, don’t assume somebody else is calling it in. Report it to your utility company immediately.”

