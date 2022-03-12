Strong winds expected as Australia look to treat warm-up loss to NZ as mere aberration

NZ have not crushed Australia in an ODI since 2017 however cruised to a nine-wicket win within the World Cup warm-up sport earlier this month

New Zealand are hoping a sometimes brutal Wellington gale can blow them to victory over Australia of their crunch Women’s World Cup assembly on Sunday.

The assembly of the hosts and the world No. 1 aspect on the Basin Reserve is a contender for match of the match.

“This is a big game. There’s no doubt about that,” Australia captain Meg Lanning mentioned.

New Zealand have not crushed Australia in a one-day worldwide since 2017 however scored a confidence-boosting nine-wicket win earlier this month in a warm-up match.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine reminded Australia of her class with an unbeaten 161, partnering with Amelia Kerr , who made 92, within the eye-catching end result.

Australia coach Matthew Mott known as Kerr the “most improved batter in the world” and that the teaching workers had ready loads of opposition analysis.

“We’ve certainly done our homework and planning on those two,” Lanning mentioned. “And also their whole team. You can’t just focus on one or two players and forget about the rest because they’ve got a really good team with good depth. The other thing that’s important is adapting to the conditions and playing what’s in front of you.”

And on that entrance, Lanning says she’s additionally ready. The forecast for Wellington tomorrow is close to gale-force southerly winds, straight from Antarctica.

“I’ll be packing everything I have including handwarmers. They’re ready to go. I’ve heard it can get quite chilly,” Lanning laughed.

New Zealand allrounder Maddy Green , who like Devine and Kerr performs her membership cricket with Wellington Blaze on the Basin, chuckled as she was knowledgeable of the probably circumstances.

“It’s good to see Wellington has organised a nice fresh southerly for the Australians. I’m not too sure they’re going to enjoy that too much,” she mentioned. “We’ve played a lot of cricket here so really looking forward to getting out on the Basin.”

In distinction, the Australian ladies’s staff hasn’t performed a ODI on the Basin since 1999. In their final T20 appearances right here six years in the past, New Zealand two wins over a staff comprising six present Australians led by Lanning.

Australia ought to have all 15 squad members to choose from, with Ashleigh Gardner re-joining the squad after a Covid-enforced isolation interval, and Tahlia McGrath match after heel soreness.

Lanning mentioned Gardner’s choice can be ratified after coaching, saying “if she’s fit and feeling well, she’ll come in”.

Australia, with wins over England and Pakistan up to now within the match, can put a foot within the semi-finals with a 3rd straight victory. New Zealand want a end result extra. They have been shock opening-night losers to West Indies earlier than rebounding with a superb 61-run victory over India on Thursday.

“These are the games you want to be a part of as a player,” Lanning mentioned. “They’re really important in the context of the tournament and we’re really excited about the opportunity.”

“If we can withstand some pressure when they come hard at us, which they will do, and then get the momentum back through the game we feel like we have enough firepower to get the win.”