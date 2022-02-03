Strong winds, flooded roads as cyclone winds hit Mauritius and Reunion Island

Residents on Reunion Island put together for tropical cyclone Batsirai, which is because of move by in a single day. Currently 285 km north of the Reunionese coast, the storm has already introduced heavy rains and wind gusts.

Thousands of properties had been left with out energy in Mauritius on Wednesday as highly effective cyclone winds battered the Indian Ocean island nation.

Tropical cyclone Batsirai handed inside about 130 kilometres (80 miles) of the vacation paradise, bringing heavy downpours and winds of round 120 kilometres per hour, with a peak of 151 kilometres per hour recorded within the capital Port Louis.

Life was dropped at a standstill, with public transport cancelled, retailers and banks shut, and air and sea journey halted.

At least 7,500 properties had been with out energy after the winds knocked down timber onto electrical energy strains, in line with the native electrical energy board. The phone community was additionally disrupted.