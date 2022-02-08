Stronger pack key to Dragons’ NRL hopes

Experience shapes as the important thing for Anthony Griffin’s St George Illawarra in 2022.

A crop of uber-talented children crucially have extra of it after being blooded final season whereas a sequence of veteran signings will add additional depth and management.

Coming right into a make-or-break second 12 months in cost, Griffin is steeling the Dragons to seek out the consistency wanted to achieve the finals for the primary time since 2018.

Having recognized the necessity for a “stronger, deeper forward pack”, Griffin has recruited a slew of tall timber together with Aaron Woods, Francis Molo, Jack Gosiewski and George Burgess.

“It gives us a stronger pack on paper,” Griffin instructed AAP.

“In the end it’s about what we do when we get to play though.

“The different guys are going very well. (Jack) De Belin’s had his first low season for a very long time, so we’re hoping that we’ll be quite a bit stronger in that space.”

De Belin, who played 11 matches in 2021 after a two-and-a-half-year NRL lay-off as he fought a legal case, has added “three or 4 kilos” onto his already sizeable frame over the summer.

“He’s going to have the ability to get the ball ahead for us as nicely within the center,” Griffin said, adding a mooted move from prop to lock is yet to be decided.

“But he does have the flexibility to hyperlink with the halves, so I’m certain he’ll do this.”

Round-one positions will be up for grabs in trials against Parramatta and South Sydney.

Burgess, the former Rabbitohs prop returning to the NRL after major hip surgery, has just finished a “actual intense five-week block” of training and will play in both pre-season games.

Tyrell Sloan and Cody Ramsey are competing for the fullback jersey vacated by Canterbury signing Matt Dufty while one of Jayden Sullivan and Talatau Amone will partner captain Ben Hunt in the halves.

Depending on how they trial, Griffin said he could find a way to pick them all for the season-opener against the Warriors.

Many assumed the No.1 jersey was 19-year-old Sloan’s after scoring five tries in six games as a rookie, but Griffin also has a huge opinion of Ramsey.

“He’s very fast, a terrific learner, he is labored actually arduous on his bodily preparation,” Griffin said when asked what he liked about the 21-year-old who made his debut on the wing in 2020.

“This low season he is placed on one other 4 or 5 kilos. He’s a very good staff man, nice membership man.

“He’s got a share of natural talent but his attitude is impeccable.”

While Griffin has made defence a cornerstone, he is “spent a lot of time” planning St George Illawarra’s assault and can encourage his younger playmakers to again themselves.

“We’re lucky we’ve got Ben Hunt and (hooker) Andrew McCullough, who are two really experienced guys that are going to touch the ball first,” he stated.

“But they’re all a little bit different, Sullivan, Sloan and Amone. They’ve got different strengths, Ramsey at fullback as well.

“We’re ensuring we have got a very clear construction to work off at each ends of the sector.

“That’ll give them the ability to play to their strengths.”