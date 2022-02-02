Strongmen strut their stuff as Orbán visits Putin in Russia

Press play to take heed to this text

Relations between Russia and the West could also be at their worst since earlier than the collapse of the Soviet Union, however there have been solely smiles and bad-old-boy camaraderie on show as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met on the Kremlin on Tuesday.

Social distancing precluded any public shows of bro-affection, so there have been no hugs or backslapping on the assembly in Moscow. Instead, the 2 leaders opened the go to sitting awkwardly on the far ends of a really, very lengthy convention desk.

But for Putin, who is keen to indicate that he’s not fully remoted in his confrontation with the West over Ukraine, and for Orbán, who’s up for re-election in April, the in-person assembly offered a mutually useful encounter, by which they emphasised their international locations’ sturdy financial ties and celebrated their longevity — in workplace that’s.

“This is our 12th meeting,” Orbán mentioned. “That’s rather rare. Those who were my fellow leaders then in the Union all have already gone.” Referencing their “past 13 years” working collectively, Orbán mentioned: “The two of us have the longest memory of the European Union and Russia’s relationship.”

Orbán, pointing to his upcoming election, mentioned he had each intention of staying in workplace.

“I’m not planning to leave,” the prime minister mentioned. “I will run, and I would like to still stay — I have good hopes that for many years we can work together,” he mentioned, chuckling.

Putin, in fact, has been Russia’s strongman chief because the resignation of former President Boris Yeltsin on December 31, 1999, having switched backwards and forwards between president and prime minister, and lately overseeing constitutional adjustments that will permit him to stay in workplace till 2036.

Orbán, who has been accused of undermining democratic rules and trampling on press freedoms, confirmed no qualms about casting himself as a longtime buddy and ally of the Russian chief who has taken much more draconian measures, jailing political opponents and labeling journalists and human rights advocates as terrorists and extremists.

“Difficult times, but we are in very good company,” Orbán mentioned at one level, drawing laughter from Putin.

The tensions with the West over Ukraine got here up briefly throughout a joint press convention following their assembly, with Putin accusing the U.S. of attempting to bait Russia into an armed battle, and insisting that Washington and NATO had “ignored” Russia’s foremost issues of their written replies to the Kremlin’s calls for for brand new safety ensures.

Orbán, for his half, described his go to as a “peace mission.” And, momentarily claiming the mantle of EU spokesman, he advised Putin: “Not a single European Union leader wants a war and conflict.”

“We are ready for a reasonable agreement,” Orbán mentioned.

Putin, in flip, praised Orbán’s function in growing sturdy relations with Russia, and trumpeted the low gasoline costs that Hungary pays due to long-term contracts. The European Commission has been urging EU member international locations to not signal such long-term agreements for worry that they may hinder efforts to cut back using fossil fuels within the struggle in opposition to local weather change. But the Hungarian chief mentioned on Tuesday that he had requested Putin to spice up the amount of gasoline offered underneath the international locations’ long-term deal.

Orbán harassed that it was good to fulfill in particular person regardless of the cumbersome social distancing measures, and he expressed particular admiration for the scale of Putin’s desk.

“In my life I have never sat at such a long table before,” the Hungarian chief mentioned.