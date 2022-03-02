Struggling Markram ‘one knock away’ from return to form: ‘I see the disappointment’ | Sport

Aiden Markram’s frustrations with the bat continued in New Zealand.

Skipper Dean Elgar is backing his team-mate to return good.

Markram will probably be pressed for a spot within the crew by the returning Keegan Petersen for the Bangladesh sequence.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar says Aiden Markram is “one knock away” from a return to type.

Heading into the second Test in opposition to New Zealand on the Hagley Oval, Markram was averaging just below 10 from his earlier 10 Test innings and round 25 for his final 20 Test matches.

That return has left him preventing for his place within the facet, and there have been just a few eyebrows raised when he was backed once more for the second Test on the Hagley Oval, which the Proteas received on Tuesday to degree the sequence at 1-1.

Markram’s glowing 42 in South Africa’s first innings was one more reminder of the apparent and plentiful expertise he possesses, however it was additionally one other case of him not changing a promising innings into one thing of actual substance.

He was out to a ‘Jaffa’ from Matt Henry for simply 14 within the second innings, however skipper Elgar was happy together with his total contribution to the match.

“There’s no doubt that Aiden has been under pressure from a run-scoring point of view,” mentioned Elgar after play on Tuesday.

“I’ve always said Aiden is one knock away from being back in form, and I know he got some runs in the first innings, which was great to see.

“Hopefully the arrogance that he will get out of that innings goes a great distance for him. I do know he is nonetheless obtained much more within the tank and I can see the frustration when he fails.

“It was good to see him contributing in the second Test.”

The Proteas are subsequent in Test motion on 31 March after they host Bangladesh within the first of two encounters in Durban after which Port Elizabeth.

One man who’s more likely to complicate issues is Keegan Petersen, who was man of the sequence in opposition to India however then missed the journey to New Zealand because of a Covid-19 challenge.

Petersen will nearly actually return at No 3, and with Sarel Erwee carding a maiden Test century within the second Test, Markram might be up in opposition to Rassie van der Dussen for a spot at No 4.

Temba Bavuma, in the meantime, continued to chip in with scores of seven, 41, 29 and 23 in what was a disappointing return by his requirements.

“He’s growing with every innings he is playing and he is definitely showing a calmer head at the crease,” Elgar mentioned of Bavuma.

“I think that’s come in with the extra responsibility of being a leader, and I know Temba is not too far away from scoring a big one for us.”