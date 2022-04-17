Sports
Stuart Broad says he’s not keen to take over from Joe Root as England Test captain | Cricket News – Times of India
England bowler Stuart Broad stated he was not excited about changing Joe Root because the Test captain, whereas including that he felt no “bitterness” in direction of Root after being dropped from the squad for his or her latest tour of the Caribbean.
Root ended his five-year tenure on Friday, saying the job had taken a heavy toll on him just lately.
The 35-year-old Broad has been touted as a short-term possibility to exchange him, whereas former England captains have backed all-rounder Ben Stokes for the position.
Broad, England’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests behind James Anderson, stated he was targeted on returning to the England squad after being dropped for the West Indies tour, which they misplaced 1-0.
“I am aware that my name has been touted as a potential successor to Joe as England captain and I guess that is because I am an experienced centrally contracted player who has been around the international game a long time,” Broad wrote in his Mail On Sunday column.
“However, it isn’t one thing I’ve given any thought to as a result of firstly I’m not presently in possession of a shirt inside the England Test team and my focus could be very a lot on altering that by taking wickets for Nottinghamshire over the subsequent few weeks.”
“I would argue we are in a fairly unique position as far as selection for the Test team goes right now in that there are only two players whose names you could write in pen on the scorecard. One of them is Joe Root, the other is Ben Stokes.”
Broad stated he was pissed off by his latest omission, however that it didn’t have an effect on his relationship with Root.
“People may question my relationship with Joe given recent history but I’ve always been good at differentiating between friendship and business,” Broad added.
“From my point of view, that’s professional sport and it would never stop me enjoying a nice glass of red wine or playing a round of golf with those who came to such decisions,” Broad added.
