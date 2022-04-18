Stuck in high school: Why are candidates boasting about their academic records?

Forget the so-called mean girls in the parliamentary school yard; within the marginal seat of Wentworth, candidates are nonetheless caught reliving their highschool outcomes.

Incumbent Liberal MP Dave Sharma was just lately pilloried for referring to his perfect TER score in a publication to constituents.

Dave Sharma and Allegra Spender each spruik their early achievements in training. Credit:Louise Kennerley, Steven Siewert

To be honest, his opponent, unbiased candidate Allegra Spender, has been specializing in her college document since saying her run late final 12 months. In private and non-private conferences, she highlights the very fact she was head woman and dux.

Perhaps solely within the japanese suburbs may Spender keep away from public criticism for consistently referring to her childhood achievements on the elite Ascham non-public college whereas Sharma’ s achievements on the “local public high school” led social media critics to name him a “dork” who has not moved on.