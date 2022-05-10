Student, 13, Found Hanging In School In UP: Police

It was not recognized when he got here to the college and took the intense step, principal stated. (Representational)

Jaunpur, UP:

The physique of a Class 8 pupil was discovered hanging below suspicious circumstances behind his faculty in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district on Monday, police stated.

The principal of the college in Ranipatti village stated the scholar, Dilip Yadav (13), was not coming for lessons for the previous some days.

On Monday morning, an outsider got here to the Composite School Rani Patti and stated {that a} pupil was hanging from the window on the bottom with a shawl, Inspector-in-Charge, Madiyahun, Okay Okay Choubey stated.

The faculty employees who rushed to the spot and he was introduced down from the noose and rushed to the Community Health Centre, the place the physician declared him useless.

Principal Shashank Mishra stated the scholar was not coming to the college for the final three days. It was not recognized when he got here to the college premises and took the intense step, he stated.

Police took the physique into their custody and despatched it for autopsy, he added.

