Student Arrested After Traffic Stop In Fridley H.S. Parking Lot Turns Up Large Knives, Fake Grenade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage scholar was arrested Friday exterior Fridley High School after being discovered driving within the parking zone with two massive knives and a faux grenade in his automobile.

Officials within the suburb north of Minneapolis say that round 3 p.m. a faculty useful resource officer was alerted {that a} 17-year-old Fridley High School Online Academy scholar was driving within the parking zone throughout the highschool’s dismissal.

Staff on the faculty have been conscious of this scholar as a result of latest suspicious exercise, together with circling the college parking zone and suspicious feedback posted on social media. The scholar doesn’t need to attend lessons on the constructing, as he’s a part of a full-time on-line program.

The useful resource officer stopped the coed and detained him. The boy consented to a search of his automobile, officers say, and the officer discovered two massive knives and a mock grenade contained in the car.

The boy was arrested for possessing harmful weapons on faculty property and booked into the regional juvenile heart.

The arrest comes because the nation grapples with gun violence at colleges following a taking pictures in Texas on Tuesday the place a teenage gunman killed 19 elementary faculty youngsters and two academics.

The heightened consciousness prompted one Twin Cities high school to close Friday after a picture circulated on social media exhibiting a scholar holding a gun with the caption “We’re on our way.”