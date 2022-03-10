Student-Athletes Make Impact on Campus Beyond SUNY New Paltz Athletics

[From August 2021 to May 2022, The Decade of Inclusion interview series will capture the past, present and future of the partnership between Division III and Special Olympics. This is the eighth article in the 10-part series. Stay tuned to hear how the lives of student-athletes and Special Olympics athletes have been impacted over time, what is happening currently, and what’s still to come.]

When Olivia Ingalsbe arrived at SUNY New Paltz to play for the ladies’s soccer group, the inspiration of Special Olympics was already cemented on campus. Throughout her time as a student-athlete and as Vice President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) her mission was to make an affect in order that after commencement her legacy would proceed.

SUNY New Paltz student-athletes Olivia Ingalsbe (far left) and Aidan Gregory (second from left) are creating an enduring affect on Special Olympics athletes by way of their work on camps.

“I first got started with Special Olympics through being on the soccer team at SUNY New Paltz,” Ingalsbe says, about her begin. “When I was a sophomore, a senior on the team was the President of SAAC and they had a Unified basketball program, so she got involved in that. From there I became more involved with SAAC and some of the other Special Olympics initiatives that we have.”

On campus, the SAAC, and the Special Olympics Unified Sports® program partnered up lengthy earlier than Ingalsbe was a scholar, however she says they now “have a great relationship with the (Unified basketball) team and coach”.

Junior lacrosse participant Aidan Gregory additionally received his begin with Special Olympics by way of SAAC when his coach really useful it to him. At first, Gregory “wasn’t very involved with Special Olympics athletes” however began listening to the excitement about all the good things taking place. As a outcome, he made the swap to the group relations subcommittee to have a a lot greater affect.

Both athletes, whereas performing on the highest stage, know the teachings discovered by way of the Special Olympics motion can final a lifetime.

Ingalsbe shares that it’s rewarding as a result of every athlete is completely different and brings a singular talent set. Having such a wide variety in ages, its superior to be taught “how to bring out the best in everyone.” Gregory provides that working with Special Olympics athletes has taught him “to consider everyone’s circumstances” and reiterates that “everyone has different skill sets.” And it’s helped him discover ways to be a greater teammate to his lacrosse group.

Ingalsbe will graduate this coming May, and whereas she’s going to not be concerned bodily, her affect within the Unified Sports program will stick with it for Gregory to construct upon. He already has plans for the 12 months forward.

“We’re super excited to go back in person,” Gregory says, as COVID-19 halted in-person actions. “We are looking at getting our basketball game and tournament back in-person this semester and we’re looking to partner with our Special Olympics swim team and have a swim lesson with as many athletes that attend SUNY New Paltz.”