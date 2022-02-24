Student Jaskaran Singh wins $25,000 in Jeopardy! National College Championship

A pupil, Jaskaran Singh, from the University of Texas at Austin gained the ultimate spherical of Jeopardy! National College Championship on February 22. He bagged $25,000 ( ₹1.8 crore roughly) following his victory. The 22-year-old is pursuing majors in finance and economics together with a minor in pc science. He is from Plano, Texas.

“After 18 games, the Jeopardy! National College Championship crowned its first-ever winner on Tuesday: Jaskaran Singh from the University of Texas at Austin,” the Jeopardy web site mentioned.

“[It] feels pretty awesome,” Jaskaran mentioned of profitable the $250,000 grand prize. “It’ll definitely go a long way towards paying my tuition and a lot more,” he was quoted as saying by the Jeopardy web site. The collegiate match, hosted by Mayim Bialik, introduced collectively 36 of America’s sharpest undergrads.

“Sorry Hulu watchers, but I have to spoil it; I just won the #JeopardyCollegeChampionship! First of all, want to thank everyone that supported me throughout this run (ma, pa, Ravkiran, the fellas, everyone who turned up to the watch parties). Also want to shout out all of the other contestants for being some of the nicest people I’ve met (except Alfred smh). Thanks to the Jeopardy staff for making us look pretty and bringing us all together. Not much left to say besides hook ‘em and catch me in the Tournament of Champions!” Jaskaran Singh tweeted after profitable the present.

The official Twitter deal with congratulated Jaskaran Singh on profitable the faculty championship and wished him luck for Tournament of Champions.

See the tweets under:

In one other tweet, additionally they shared his ultimate stats from the present.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he likes to learn, particularly about historical past. He has additionally taught Punjabi language to kids, together with alphabet and primary studying and writing at Gurdwara Singh Sabha Richardson for 3 months in 2018.