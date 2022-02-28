Student Loans, A Dumpster Fire: Part 1 – Diversifying – Podcast on CNN Audio

Student Loans, A Dumpster Fire: Part 1

Diversifying

Like quite a lot of you on the market, Diversifying host Delyanne Barros used scholar loans to tug herself out of poverty – however she needed to pay again a staggering quantity: $150,000. Lately, she and her sister have been occupied with whether or not or not their loans have been price it — and the way the American monetary system asks us to tackle debt to get forward.

Guests embrace Nathalia Copeland, who, along with being Delyanne’s little sister, can also be a enterprise coach and founding father of I Speak Social and Washington Post Higher Education Reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel.