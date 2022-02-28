Americas

Student Loans, A Dumpster Fire: Part 1 – Diversifying – Podcast on CNN Audio

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham20 seconds ago
0 1 minute read





Student Loans, A Dumpster Fire: Part 1 – Diversifying – Podcast on CNN Audio


9 AM ET: Ukraine peace talks, Zelensky’s EU attraction, Barr on Trump & extra

5 Things

Listen to
CNN 5 Things

Mon, Feb 28


On your computer
On your mobile device
Smart speakers

US
World
Politics
Business

podcast

Does it really feel just like the monetary system is stacked towards you? For many people, it’s. Especially in case you’re Black or Brown, a lady, or single. In Diversifying, we discover why the normal guidelines of cash administration now not apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, higher often called Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes cash by analyzing the tradition we make it in and find out how to make it give you the results you want.

Student Loans, A Dumpster Fire: Part 1

Diversifying

Like quite a lot of you on the market, Diversifying host Delyanne Barros used scholar loans to tug herself out of poverty – however she needed to pay again a staggering quantity: $150,000. Lately, she and her sister have been occupied with whether or not or not their loans have been price it — and the way the American monetary system asks us to tackle debt to get forward.

Guests embrace Nathalia Copeland, who, along with being Delyanne’s little sister, can also be a enterprise coach and founding father of I Speak Social and Washington Post Higher Education Reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel.

Feb 28, 2022

CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham20 seconds ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button