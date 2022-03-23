Student Opens Free Prom Dress Shop Inside North Attleboro High School





WBZ Evening News Update For March 22, 2022Man arrested in reference to unsolved 1971 Bedford homicide; UMass scholar struck in hit and run crash; Three Nigerian Dwarf goat children born in a Franklin County Technical class; Latest forecast. 2 hours in the past

Student Opens Free Prom Dress Shop Inside North Attleboro High SchoolWBZ-TV’s Rachel Holt studies. 2 hours in the past

WBZ Evening Forecast For March 22Eric Fisher has your newest climate forecast. 2 hours in the past

Red Sox To Honor Jerry Remy With Season-Long Commemorative Patch, Pre-Game Ceremony On April 20The Red Sox have introduced plans to honor the life and profession of the late Jerry Remy all through the 2022 season. 2 hours in the past

Eye On Education: Students Operate CVS Store Inside Greater Lowell TechThe CVS inside Greater Lowell Technical High School was constructed by college students and designed to coach college students for abilities that may get them a job proper now. WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebben studies. 2 hours in the past

Keller @ Large: Stressed Out By COVID, Inflation, Ukraine? You’re Not AloneNew nationwide polling finds 58% of us cite COVID as a serious supply of stress. WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller studies. 2 hours in the past

Framingham City Councilor Calls On Mayor To Cut Ties With Russian Sister CityThe metropolis of Framingham is revisiting its relationship with Russia and its sister metropolis in Lomonosov after City Councilor John Stefanini raised issues. WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan studies. 2 hours in the past

More Than 740,000 GMC SUVs Recalled; Headlights Too BrightGeneral Motors is recalling greater than 740,000 small SUVs within the U.S. as a result of the headlight beams that may be too vivid and trigger glare for oncoming drivers. 2 hours in the past

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Presents $40,000 In Grants To Rhode Island CharitiesThe donations had been made potential by Rhode Island residents who purchased Patriots license plates. 3 hours in the past

Mayor Michelle Wu Voices Opposition Against State Takeover Of Boston SchoolsMayor Michelle Wu advised the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday that she “firmly” opposes the state placing Boston colleges into receivership. 3 hours in the past

Massachusetts Reports 15 Additional COVID Deaths Over 3 Days, 773 New CasesAs of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted common of optimistic checks in Massachusetts is up barely to 1.88%. 3 hours in the past

Boston City Council Questions Police Use Of Secret Phone Tracking EquipmentThe City Council met to debate secret telephone monitoring gear Boston Police purchased utilizing cash that’s not a part of the general public finances. WBZ-TV’s Christina Hager studies. 3 hours in the past

Winthrop Woman Trying To Help 9-Month Pregnant Cousin Escape Mariupol, UkraineWBZ-TV’s Louisa Moller studies. 3 hours in the past

Man Arrested For 1971 Murder Of Natalie Scheublin In BedfordMiddlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan introduced that 76-year-old Arthur Massei has been arrested and charged with first diploma homicide. WBZ-TV’s Paul Burton studies. 4 hours in the past

WBZ News Update For March 22, 2022Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your newest information and climate headlines. 7 hours in the past

Crews Rescue Hiker Who Fell Down 30-Foot Well In MonsonA hiker is recovering after he fell down a 30-foot nicely in Monson. 8 hours in the past

WBZ Midday Forecast For March 22Zack Green has your newest climate forecast. 8 hours in the past

15 Displaced By Fast-Moving Fire That Gutted Lawrence Triple-DeckerWBZ-TV’s Zinnia Maldonado studies. 8 hours in the past

Police Search For Driver After UMass Amherst Student Was Hit By Car In CrosswalkPolice stated they’re trying to find a white or silver SUV that drove off after crashing into the sufferer. 9 hours in the past

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For March 22Zack Green has your newest climate forecast. 11 hours in the past

WBZ News Update For March 227-Day Forecast; Lawrence House Fire; Bouncer Charged With Stabbing Marine; Court Mask Mandate Ending 12 hours in the past





