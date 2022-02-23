Student shocked to find kitchen destroyed by house guest in viral video

A college pupil shared in a now-viral video the massive mess her roommate’s home visitor made of their kitchen.

The video, which serves as a major instance of how to not behave in another person’s house, was posted to TikTok on Monday by Maya (@letapayam) and has already amassed greater than 3.6 million views and over 231,000 likes.

“POV: I went to put the feta away at 3 a.m. and came down to this,” learn the video’s textual content overlay.

In the video, Maya pans her digital camera round to point out viewers that her kitchen has been completely trashed. In addition to cupboards being left ajar, the partitions, counters and flooring are coated in varied sauces and meals. Additionally, cartons of milk, juice and condiment bottles are mendacity open and empty on the ground.

Near the top of the video, Maya factors her telephone’s digital camera as much as present that somebody managed to get one thing resembling ketchup or cocktail sauce on the ceiling.

“You thought that was all,” Maya stated within the submit’s feedback part, alluding to an excellent larger mess.

In a follow-up video with over 699,000 views, Maya confirmed viewers that her yard was coated in glass.

“Who knows how to vacuum the grass?” she requested within the submit’s caption.

Hundreds of commenters theorized that both a bear or Storm Eunice had been guilty for the mess. But Maya confirmed that the mess was, in reality, made by the hands of a visitor.

“My housemate decided to invite two guests to stay over after a little drinking night out at the pub,” she defined in a third viral video, including that one of many friends had beforehand been kicked out over a problem involving “house cleanliness.”

When visiting somebody’s house, it is correct etiquette to take additional care with widespread areas, Reader’s Digest said.

“Be especially careful to clean up after yourself in the kitchen, put down the toilet seat, turn the lights off when you leave a room, and close drawers and cabinets after you open them,” the journal suggested. “There’s nothing worse than having to constantly clean up after your guests, so these small acts will show that you’re considerate of your host’s space.”

Similarly, the Emily Post Institute stated that good home friends “[o]ffer to help out, especially in the kitchen.”

On the topic of getting home friends in school, ThoughtCo stated: “Ask your guest to clean up after herself, and if she doesn’t, do so yourself as soon as possible.”

Commenters had been shocked to be taught that Maya’s kitchen was destroyed by a customer, and argued that the roommate who invited the visitor needs to be the one to wash up the mess.

“Their guest, their mess. If they invited that person over they’re responsible for them. I’m so sorry this happened to you. Please report this incident,” wrote honey.

Leen requested: “Who raised this guest?”

“The housemate who brought the friend is 100 percent responsible…that person and his/her friend need to clean up the mess or I would complain,” added one other TikTok consumer.