Students across Tri-State Area, nation walk out of classes to demand action on gun violence:

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. — Students throughout the Tri-State Area and the nation walked out of their lecture rooms Thursday to strain lawmakers to reply to the latest school shooting.

Chopper 2 was overhead as teenagers marched exterior Maplewood High School in New Jersey. At Tappan Zee High School college students in Rockland County, college students wrote messages in chalk.

“Does the fact that I’m a kid mean that I don’t deserve to live?” one pupil stated.

An illustration popped up in Foley Square within the metropolis. Students additionally staged walkouts at colleges in Michigan, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

Some college students spoke to CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge to share their outrage and disgust that after so many faculty shootings, no meaningful changes have been made to address gun violence.

“Enough is enough. The time is now to pass real, lasting legislation,” stated senior Zoe Kovac.

At 10 a.m., college students poured out of Ridgewood High School, the place flags have been lowered to honor the 19 children and two adults killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

“These were little kids. Now these parents have to live with a thought how they’re never gonna be able to see their kid again,” one pupil stated.

“I think it’s really tragic how it’s affecting everybody,” stated one other.

The college students walked out as a part of a nationwide name to motion led by youth activist group Students Demand Action, an arm of the group Everytown for Gun Safety. These teenagers say whereas they cannot vote but, they can use their voices to call for change.

“We want universal background checks, which 87-90 percent of the country agrees with. We want emergency risk protection orders, which allow judges to remove guns for temporary periods of time from at-risk individuals,” stated pupil Josh Fishkin.

The younger activists do not imagine adding more security is the answer.

“You’re telling me we’re going to have money and resources to get armed guards at every school in America?” requested eleventh grader Moussab Mahmoud.

After the 2018 capturing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 individuals, tens of hundreds of scholars descended on Washington in what they known as a “March for Our Lives.” But regardless of the large rallies and requires change, requires stricter gun management have been largely ignored.

Students informed Duddridge one other rally is being organized in Washington, D.C. on June 11, and so they plan to be there.