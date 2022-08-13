Students and volunteers in Chandigarh create record for ‘largest human image of waving National Flag’

Independence Day 2022: India is gearing as much as have fun 75 years of its Independence on August 15. The nation acquired its freedom from the British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. Expectedly, persons are planning to have fun the day in several methods and a few have began doing so. Just like these volunteers and college students in Chandigarh who created a document for forming ‘World’s Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag’ forward of the day.

To strengthen PM Narendra Modi’s ongoing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ marketing campaign, NID Foundation and Chandigarh University joined fingers to organise the occasion and over 5,800 individuals gathered at Chandigarh Cricket Stadium to attend it.

ANI took to Twitter to share a publish confirmingthe document. “The title for this record is ‘Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag.’ One such record was set in the UAE, years ago. Today, that record has been broken, thanks to the participation of 5,885 people: Swapnil Dangarikar, GWR Official Adjudicator,” they wrote.

In yet one more publish, they shared a video of the unbelievable occasion. “Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved by Chandigarh University and NID Foundation at Chandigarh today. Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also present here on the occasion,” they tweeted.

Prior to the occasion that came about at 8 Am, each NID Foundation and Chandigarh University took to their respective social media pages to share concerning the preparations. “We are getting ready to take on Guinness World record title today,” NID Foundation wrote.

