Students At Bailey Lake Elementary In Clarkston Hold Coin Drive For Ukrainian Refugees

(CBS DETROIT) – On Monday’s schedule for Mrs. Rocho’s 4th grade class at Bailey Lake Elementary in Clarkston, there’s Science, Spanish, and a particular zoom with LJ.

“Hi LJ.,” the category yells out as they see their former classmate on a zoom name.

LJ is a former classmate who moved to Poland this handed February after her dad acquired a job there. Her fellow classmates had been past excited to see her.

“Pretty exciting because a lot of us having seen her since she moved,” stated 4th grader Mya Graw.

This was not only a reunion to catch up, the youngsters had some thrilling information to share with LJ.

“I donated $20 in cash,” 4th grader Stella Gilbert stated throughout an interview.

When the college realized of LJ’s household taking Ukrainian refugees into their residence, and supplying no matter they wanted with their very own cash, they knew they’d to assist out.

“The coin drive just came up between me and some of the PTA members and it happened, quick,” stated the scholars trainer Bethany Rocho.

Starting Monday college students’ college extensive introduced in baggage, even buckets of cash, filling the containers not solely with cash, however love for full strangers.

Something the Benson household is aware of all about.

“I don’t want to just take one or two, you feel like a need to, I’ve got this ability to help people I have family that want to donate money, how can I help,” stated OT Benson who’s household is taking in Ukraine Refugees.

OT says it began with simply two households, however since they moved to Poland in late February, he’s welcomed over 30 Ukrainian refugees into his residence. A house that’s already occupied by 7 of his circle of relatives members. They say its rewarding, however taking some getting used to.

“Now you’re trying to grasp the understanding of two different cultures at once, and it’s mind boggling at the same time, but it’s so much fun and a whole new experience that you didn’t know you were going to get,” stated Kaleolani Benson, OT’s 18 yr previous daughter.

The household additionally didn’t count on to get a lot help from again right here in Michigan. They had been in shock after I informed them one scholar donated over $100.

The coin drive goes by Friday, with funds going on to the refugees to assist out with airline, meals, clothes and different prices.

The Benson household says refugee households stick with them on common 2-3 days, however so long as a month.

Some pondering they can return to Ukraine quickly, however sadly that might not be potential. This is what OT says is heartbreaking.

He admits the language barrier might be difficult, however says they make it work with google translate.

The Benson’s plan to host as many households as potential.

