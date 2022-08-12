Students Forced To Throw Rakhis In Dustbins In Karnataka’s Christian Missionary School: Report

Some dad and mom stated what was the hurt in permitting ‘Raksha Bandhan’. (Representational)

Mangaluru:

A row broke out in a Christian missionary faculty in Mangaluru over alleged forcible removing of bands tied on some college students’ wrists and throwing them within the dustbin, Press Trust of India reported.

Following the alleged incident, some dad and mom of the scholars together with a couple of Hindu activists reached the Infant Mary English Medium High School at Katipalla on Friday questioning the motion. The police too reached there to calm the scenario.

The indignant dad and mom sought to know what was the hurt in permitting ‘Raksha Bandhan’ when the varsity had no objection to ‘Friendship Day’.

The head of the establishment ‘Vandaneeya’ Santosh Lobo informed the dad and mom that he was not conscious of the event whereas including that he has at all times welcomed ‘Raksha Bandhan’ as it’s a good custom.

“Raksha Bandhan is a good tradition. Hindu brethren used to tie bands on my wrist. I am new here. I came just two months ago. For six years, I used to get rakhi tied on my wrist in Kasaragod (in Kerala). We were happy with that. I request you not to misunderstand the situation,” he stated.

Mr Lobo informed the dad and mom and activists that Raksha Bandhan may be celebrated in his establishment and nobody can object to it. “I will call those children and tell them that there is no problem in tying rakhi,” he stated.

“Without bringing to my notice, an incident happened. At 9 pm (on Thursday), a police officer came and told me that one such incident had happened. I was surprised because we are a harmonious society and we do not tolerate hurting the religious sentiments of other faiths, and we should not encourage it,” Mr Lobo stated.

