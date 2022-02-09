Students in India’s Kolkata block roads as row over hijab in schools mounts

Hundreds of scholars within the jap Indian metropolis of Kolkata on Wednesday chanted slogans and blocked roads in protest of a hijab ban within the southern state of Karnataka, as a row over carrying the pinnacle overlaying in faculties intensifies.

The row has drawn in Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for ladies’ schooling and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, who requested Indian leaders in a tweet to “stop the marginalization of Muslim women.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Local media reported final week that a number of schools in Karnataka had denied entry to Muslim ladies carrying the hijab citing an schooling ministry order, prompting protests from dad and mom and college students.

Hindu college students mounted counter-protests, flocking to varsities in current days in assist of the ban, forcing the Karnataka state authorities to close faculties and faculties for 3 days to ease tensions between the 2 communities.

In one incident in a video broadly shared on-line, a lone Muslim pupil carrying the hijab is surrounded by Hindu male youths shouting non secular slogans whereas making an attempt to enter her faculty in Karnataka.

The protesting college students in Kolkata on Wednesday had been predominantly ladies carrying hijabs, a Reuters eyewitness stated, including the demonstrations had been with out incident. The college students informed Reuters that they plan to reconvene on Thursday.

“We will keep protesting until the government stops insulting the students,” stated Tasmeen Sultana, one of many protestors. “We want our fundamental rights back…you cannot take

away our rights.”

Protests have additionally been deliberate on Wednesday in India’s capital New Delhi.

“Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more,” Yousafzai stated in a tweet late on Tuesday.

The authorities of Karnataka, the place 12 p.c of the inhabitants is Muslim and which is dominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has stated in an order that college students ought to comply with gown codes set by faculties.

Opposition events and critics accuse the BJP authorities at federal and state stage of discriminating towards the minority Muslim inhabitants. Modi has defended his file and says his financial and social insurance policies profit all Indians.

Read extra:

Boycott Domino’s, Pizza Hut, KFC, others trending in India after post on Kashmir

India Muslim ex-minister’s home attacked after he compares Hindu extremists to ISIS

Indian police arrest three for online harassment of Muslim women