Students make up a quarter of Qld cases as authorities eye axing daily updates
More than one quarter of Queensland’s 3750 new identified COVID infections reported on Monday had been school-aged youngsters, as authorities revealed an extra six deaths and early issues to drop each day outbreak updates.
The variety of individuals within the state’s hospitals additionally continues to fall, with 484 in public hospitals and 30 in personal services. A complete of 40 individuals are in intensive care — 20 of whom are ventilated.
Chief Health Officer John Gerrard mentioned 963 of the instances detected within the newest reporting interval had been amongst college aged-children: 572 within the five- to 11-year-old cohort and 436 within the 12- to 17-year-old group.
Dr Gerrard mentioned with nearly per week passing since faculties returned authorities had been nonetheless ready to see any related rise in transmission, after vital an infection numbers had been already reported amongst college students within the weeks main as much as the delayed college 12 months — pushed again to keep away from the statewide virus peak.
“So what will happen this week will certainly be very interesting,” Dr Gerrard mentioned.
“The degree of immunity in school-aged children is still not clear — so exactly what is going to happen over the next week or two among children at school isn’t clear, but we’ll learn in the next few days whether numbers do or do not increase.”
Of the six individuals who died with the virus, one was of their 50s, two had been of their 60s, one was of their 80s and two had been of their 90s. Three had been aged-care residents.
Chief Health Officer John Gerrard mentioned this took the loss of life toll among the many aged care cohort to 200 — greater than half the 377 complete deaths reported statewide throughout the pandemic, however largely amid the Omicron wave.