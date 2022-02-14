Students make up a quarter of Qld cases as authorities eye axing daily updates

More than one quarter of Queensland’s 3750 new identified COVID infections reported on Monday had been school-aged youngsters, as authorities revealed an extra six deaths and early issues to drop each day outbreak updates.

The variety of individuals within the state’s hospitals additionally continues to fall, with 484 in public hospitals and 30 in personal services. A complete of 40 individuals are in intensive care — 20 of whom are ventilated.

Authorities are nonetheless ready to see the return to high school’s affect on COVID transmission.

Chief Health Officer John Gerrard mentioned 963 of the instances detected within the newest reporting interval had been amongst college aged-children: 572 within the five- to 11-year-old cohort and 436 within the 12- to 17-year-old group.

Dr Gerrard mentioned with nearly per week passing since faculties returned authorities had been nonetheless ready to see any related rise in transmission, after vital an infection numbers had been already reported amongst college students within the weeks main as much as the delayed college 12 months — pushed again to keep away from the statewide virus peak.