Students owe NSFAS R5.3bn as the number of funding application rises | News24

The variety of college students looking for monetary support is rising and so is their debt.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has revealed college students owe NSFAS R5.3 billion.

Among these are some who submitted fraudulent functions.

Nzimande stated scholar debt was rising within the college sector.

“Audited accumulated gross student debt as of 31 December 2020 was R16.5 million. The amount included students who have exited universities.

“A survey performed by the division in 2021 confirmed that an estimated 56.2% of scholars with debt owe lower than R10 000. About 32.9% [of them] owe between R10 000 and R50 000, and 10.9% owe greater than R50 000.

“The survey also showed that NSFAS students owe R5.3 billion.”

Nzimande added the federal government had contributed R1.7 billion to NSFAS.

He stated NSFAS obtained 906 429 functions for the 2022 tutorial 12 months.

The division promised to fund all qualifying college students by means of its bursary scheme.

Nzimande additionally raised issues about college students defrauding NSFAS, saying some didn’t disclose enhancements of their family earnings.

Others additionally didn’t disclose their new funders or knowingly submitted false data.

Improvement

“… NSFAS has established that it continues funding 38 744 students even though they had substantial improvement in their household income.

“Of these college students, 32 654 have a family earnings that exceeds R400 000. Our evaluation additional reveals that 7 081 have a family earnings exceeding R1 million.

“About 632 students have a household income exceeding R2 million. These students will be defunded.”

He stated NSFAS should open fraud costs in such situations and implicated college students is likely to be allowed to enchantment.

“NSFAS reserves the right to litigate and recover funds where instances of clear defrauding of the system have been identified.”

Meanwhile, the projected 2022 enrolment in public universities is estimated at greater than 1.1 million college students.

