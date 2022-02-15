‘Stupid’: China lashes Aus move in Olympics stoush

Beijing has launched an abusive assault on Australia, calling it “ignorant” and “stupid” for doing this one factor whereas the Olympics are on.

China has accused “stupid” Australia of undermining Olympic peace and initiating a regional arms race.

The Communist Party managed Global Times launched an abusive assault on Canberra’s hosting of the fourth Quad Foreign Minister’s Meeting. India, Japan and the United States have come collectively to debate the rising worldwide tensions within the Indo-Pacific.

“Together, we are a vital network of liberal democracies committed to practical co-operation and to ensuring all Indo-Pacific nations, large and small, are able to make their own strategic decisions, free from coercion,” a statement from Foreign Minister Senator Marise Payne reads.

With the theatre of the Winter Olympics in full flight, Beijing is accusing Australia of doing the other.

“When China is holding the Olympic Winter Games in its capital city Beijing to bring more certainty to world peace, the US and its ally Australia are still ramping up tension,” the party-approved editorial accuses.

“Australia is the most radical and ignorant one in the Quad, so it wants to draw others into its pointless and hopeless fight with China, to make everyone act as stupidly as it does.”

China’s Olympic theme is “one world, one family”.

Chairman Xi Jinping has sought to stress peace and concord. Chinese athletes are profitable glory. The Communist Party is proving it could possibly co-ordinate a world-class event – and placed on an amazing present.

The drawback is Beijing’s hostility in direction of Taiwan, India, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang demonstrates how dysfunctional that household is.

And it doesn’t need the remainder of the world to rain on its parade.

That’s why, when Australia and the US introduced a “diplomatic” boycott of the “genocide games”, Beijing snapped again that they “hadn’t been invited anyway”.

The video games of thrones

Beijing gained the appropriate to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in 2015. The different main contender, Oslo, cancelled its bid after a corruption scandal engulfed the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC).

So much has modified within the intervening six years.

Which is why the timing of the Quad assembly in Canberra casts shade on Beijing’s spectacle.

It’s purported to reveal the Communist state’s authority and achievements. It showcases China’s financial energy and “national rejuvenation”.

It’s the identical expression of nationwide delight and ambition each Olympic host has sought to attain. But it’s additionally an instance of the virtually deadly attraction authoritarian states have with this glittering spotlight of the worldwide stage.

It will get consideration. It validates their hard-line acts. It provides Beijing management of the narrative.

“The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games are a celebration that could greatly improve China’s image, so the US is not willing to recognise China’s credits,” says Fudan University deputy director of American Studies Xin Qiang.

But the video games had been all the time going to be contentious.

Several Western international locations declared a “diplomatic boycott” over systematic human rights violations towards the Uyghur ethnic group and the repression of Hong Kong. And then there are Beijing’s aggressive border ambitions.

But that’s not China’s Olympic message.

“While China is hosting the Games and has gained a series of diplomatic achievements with dozens of leaders from friendly countries and international organisations to boost certainty for world peace,” reads the editorial, “the Quad meeting is more like a US-proposed event to increase the concerns about tensions and confrontations.

“Selfish and ignorant politicians like Dutton and the Lithuanian foreign minister are making their countries’ diplomatic policies extremely ignorant and inflexible.

“They are just like anxious gamblers who have bet too much of their own countries’ interests on worsening China-US ties.”

Who is Xi attempting to impress?

Can China win the hearts and minds of the world with a glitzy present?

Will these alienated by Beijing’s diplomatic bullying, financial coercion, and army sabre-rattling forgive and overlook?

“And why does there remain such enduring sensitivity to criticism among Chinese leaders now that they finally have so much to be proud of?” asks Asia Society director of US-China Relations Orville Schell.

“In short, how can Beijing be conducting punitive ‘wolf warrior diplomacy’ abroad while still expecting to sweet-talk these same countries with well-produced but saccharine propaganda displays?”

Such hostility has once more been directed at Australia.

“Pawns”. “Hostile”. “Radical”. “Stupid”. “Ignorant” “Selfish”. “Inflexible”. “Gamblers”.

Schell says such phrases are primarily for Beijing’s native viewers.

“The wellspring of China’s new nationalism is, after all, pride in the growing prowess of ‘the Motherland,’ especially in international competition, whether in diplomacy, trade, or sports,” he says. “But the CCP has always been gripped by an almost obsessive desire to impress – and, if possible, even awe – foreigners.”

In Mr Xi’s world, the Olympics are inherently contradictory.

The Winter Games’ message is all about peace, love and respect. But these are what authoritarians see as indicators of weak point.

“These Games are a giant advertisement for the Communist Party, exemplifying the kind of sharp efficiency that hi-tech, authoritarian governments can bring to events of this magnitude,” China analysts Yan Bennett and John Garrick argue in The Conversation.

But “peace and love” is getting in the best way.

“The domestic objective of these aggressive narratives is to reaffirm the primacy of the Communist Party as the best protector of China and its people against provocative elements in the international community,” they conclude.

Schell agrees. “The tragic result is that even as China approaches its dream of restored wealth and power after a century and a half of struggle and failure, its success is now being put in jeopardy by a leader who cannot let go of an outdated Leninist narrative of grievance and hostility.”

Jamie Seidel is a contract author | @JamieSeidel